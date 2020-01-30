Road over bridge at Desai Cross Hubballi dedicated to the nation

Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR welcomed the dignitaries and said that Indian Railway is the lifeline of India and committed to development of the nation. This Desai Cross Road Over Bridge is constructed at cost of Rs. 14.60 Crore as part of the ongoing doubling between Hosapete - Tinaighat and situated on the important road connecting Hubballi – Dharwad City to Vijayapura and other historical places. It was possible with planning and support of all stake holders.

Jagadish Shettar, Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Scale Industries, Public Enterprises and District In-charge Minister of Dharwad told that the dream project of Desai Cross ROB is completed at last. He mentioned that corrective action was taken by branch in subway for facilitating traffic from 4 directions.

Suresh C. Angadi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State of Railways told that doubling is first priority for augmenting the line capacity and is being taken up in accelerated mode now. In upcoming days the distance between Hubballi - Bengaluru will be covered by trains in 5 hrs. He also told that substantial capital is being invested in Railway projects to provide more trains and services to public

Pralhad Joshi Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines told that the long standing demand of Desai Cross ROB for seamless traffic movement materialized.

He suggested for Introduction of new Hubballi - Vijayapura Intercity train from 15th Feb. He also suggested increasing frequency of Weekly Hubballi - Varanasi train to daily and for plan and develop Hubballi station keeping in marvelous view next 50 years.

Earlier Bhoomi Pooja was performed for the proposed RUB 249-A near Krishna Kalyana Mantap which will connect Bhavani Nagar and Deshpande Nagar and shall be suitable for two lane road traffic.