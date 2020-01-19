Pilot project of face recognition software being implemented at KSR Bengaluru Station

The pilot project is as under:

In January 2019, a project report of proposed system was prepared and submitted to DG RPF by Bengaluru Division of SWR about the possible use of Face recognition software in Indian Railways.

From May 2019 to October 2019 a pilot of above concept was run in Bengaluru Division.

The aim of the Pilot project was to design a suitable technology for IR scenario which will create a digital perimeter over Indian Railways and identify any criminal entering the Railway Stations with the help of advanced artificial intelligence, without disrupting the traffic flow in and out of stations.

This proposal of pilot project is included in the list of pilot projects shortlisted at Railway Board level.

Various technology companies were invited for a field trial in Bangaluru City Railway station where criminal database was provided by GRP. As airport type FRS wherein people move in a line and stand for a minute to scan faces won't work in Railways in view of quantum of traffic dealt. Hence such a detailed pilot project was done.

In September 2019 a proof of concept was done in presence of senior railway officers by SWR Security Team.

Suitable technology without interrupting huge crowd flow at railway stations, but succeeding in 100 % acquisition of faces and 100% matching with accuracy was demonstrated.

Further competent authority's sanction was taken for procurement of Face recognition based CCTVs and same is in the final stage of procurement. This project is expected to be completed by February 2020.

USES / POSSIBILITIES:

Creation of a digital perimeter over Indian Railways which will make it impossible for criminals to enter Railway stations.

Human trafficking networks can be cracked and thousands of innocent lives can be saved by not only entering criminal/ traffickers photos and creating database.

It helps in rescuing tracing and missing children's by entering their photograph.

FRS will help crackdown on touting by identifying faces in PRS.

Digital attendance of Station staff etc., can be introduced through FRS.

The highlight is no person will be stopped for facial scan, yet 100 percent faces will be acquired and matched. FRS once implemented will be a game changer for security in Indian railways.