MOSR Suresh Angadi monitors progress of railway related works around Desur area

In order to attend to the concerns raised by the public of the area, Angadi reviewed the status/progress of Construction of Road Under bridge @ km.598/0-1 near Desur station. The Construction of retaining wall was in progress during inspection. Road of LC 371 connects the Khanapur highway to Desur village.

Minister instructed to ensure that there should not be water stagnation in rainy season after completion of bridge work. Work of approach road and side drain is in progress at this location presently .He told that work must be completed in time bound manner in next three months. The construction of RUB/ROB follows from the Railway Policy of eliminating all LC gates to enhance safety and avoid mishaps.

MoSR also inspected the proposed Road Over location at Miraj end of Desur. He took stock of the situation. He told that provision of Road Over Bridge is essential as this area is heavily populated. He instructed the Railway Officials to process for the sanction of this work at early date.

Vishnu Bhushan Chief Engineer (Construction) and Hisam Uddin, Asst Engineer, Belgaum, of South Western Railway, were present.