GM/SWR conducts annual inspection of Hubballi Railway Workshop

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi, conducted Annual Inspection of the Hubballi Workshop, South Western Railway today 21.01.2020. Hubli Workshop is historic Workshop. It has many accomplishments such as it is 5 S Implementation across all sections workshop, Certified with Key ISO’s, Green-Co Rated and Accredited with NABL. Approximately 80% of energy is catered by the 999 KWP Roof Top Grid commissioned resulting in reduction in 1,200 Tonnes of Carbon foot print. The workshop has developed a centre of excellence for MEMU and Wheel Shop which takes special care of Roller Bearing of MEMU.

About 3000 staff are working in this workshop and the main activity of this workshop is Periodical Overhauling of Railway coaches. Now up-gradation of Workshop for taking up maintenance of State of art MEMU coaches also is being done.

Principal Heads of various Departments P. Ravi Kumar, PCME, Vijay Agarwal, PCE, B. G. Mallya, PCEE/PCPO, R Baskaran, PCSTE, G. V. Narayana Murthy, PCMM, Shiv Raj Singh, PCCM, M. A. V. Ramanujan PCSO, Dr. Vilas Gunda PCMD also accompanied A. K. Singh, GM/SWR.

Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR inspected Bogie Repair Shop, Carriage Lift Shop, Production Shops, Wheel Shop, Paint shop and appreciated the good work done by the employees. GM/SWR had also inaugurated Centre of excellence made for MEMU Rake POH and also inaugurated OHE facilities developed for testing of MEMU Rakes

Ajay Kumar Singh with Principal HODs interacted with members of Recognized Trade unions and Staff of Workshop. Further GM/SWR flagged off 375th “Uthkrisht Coach” done by Hubbali Workshop. Exterior of these Coaches are PU Painted with Utkrisht Colour scheme and toilets have been completely Re-engineered with Stainless steel Indian and Ceramic Western Toilet Pans. No water stagnation on floors since provided with Epoxy flooring with proper slope with improved ventilation with Window lowers.

On this occasion, Sujata Singh, President SWRWWO has also inaugurated the following staff amenities/facilities for employees.

1) New developed Garden named “Amrit Vatika”.

2) Ladies Rest Room for women staff of Workshop

