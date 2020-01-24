GM SWR inaugurates flood lighting system in Railway Institute South Cricket Ground Hubballi

This facility would enable holding of cricket matches during either day or night with the help of the floodlights. The approximate cost of this system is 22 Lakh. There are 40 numbers of RCC poles each distance 9 meter is fixed at cricket ground in this Flood Lighting System.

Double pole structure made with 2 numbers of 9 meter RCC poles with 1.5 meter into the ground and extended on top of pole with 2 nos 3 meter L angles and cross arm brackets 3 nos each per DP structure. Total numbers of lights 180 (consisting of 300 watt led flood light 120 nos and 150 watt led flood light 60 nos) is fitted in this system.

The General Manager appreciated this initiative of Hubballi division and urged the officers to continue the environment friendly measures like development of parks, fountains etc. On this occasion, a friendly T-10 cricket match was played between GM XI and AGM XI.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Additional General Manager, Sujata Singh, President, SWRWWO, P. Ravi Kumar, PCME, B. G. Mallya, PCEE/PCPO, Arvind Malkhede, DRM/Hubballi, A.K. Verma, DRM/Bengaluru, Aparna Garg, DRM/Mysuru and other officers were present on this occasion.