GM, SWR, conducts statutory annual inspection on Chikjajur-Hassan Broad Gauge Section of Mysuru Division

Expanding green cover across Railway environment aiding enhancement ofcleanliness levels is being taken up on a mission mode. In pursuance of this objective, Sujatha Singh, President SWRWWO inaugurated Muditha Children’s Park in the Railway colony at Chikjajur. In addition to it, Pragnya Park opposite Chikjajur station and Harit nursery were also inaugurated. General Manager expressed happiness over the upkeep and maintenance of station premises.

GM/SWR also inspected Ramagiri, a wayside station between Birur and Chikjajur and inaugurated Srirama Vatika, a small park in the circulating areas. He also appreciated the efforts of the Engineers and staff for planting of saplings on Railway land and contributing to green and clean environment.

Later, the General Manager inspected Bridge No.85 and Level Crossing No.146 and instructed officials to ensure the maintenance of critical assets of Railways like bridges are done as per standard protocol. The commitment for zero accidents is underlined by checking all safety related assets.

Shri Singh also made a surprise inspection of Devanur station. The residents of this town submitted representation for provision of stoppage of some express trains. GM/SWR said that the stoppageswill be examined on its merit.

GM/SWR interacted with Shri Shivaramegowda,Hon’ble MLA, Arsikere, who submitted a representation for providing a Road Over Bridge for the benefit of a cross section of people, including a school for safe passage to the other end of township. Many passenger associations also submitted representations to GM/SWR for the same. Shri Ajay Kumar Singh directed engineers to propose for developing a second entry to Arsikere station together with another Foot Over Bridge for smooth transit which will serve the above purpose.

The newly constructed staff canteen at Arsikere was inaugurated by Shri Singh and he instructed that the quality and hygiene of the food served shall be maintained.

GM/SWR also interacted with Shri Prajwal Revanna, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Hassan. Shri Prajwal Revanna wanted Railways to construct another Foot Over Bridge at Holenarsipur to help people from two ends of the township to cross the railway line safely. He also requested for upgrading the waiting rooms at Hassan station.

In the final leg of his inspection at Hassan, GM/SWR inaugurated the Hoysala Park in the Railway colony and Kushi Children Park in staff colony. The new quick watering facility and the Office for the Senior Section Engineer, Permanent Way, Hassan was also inaugurated by Shri Ajay Kumar Singh/GM/SWR.