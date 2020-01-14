SAIL kick-starts its participation in Purvodaya

Launching the scheme during the Purvodaya summit organised by CII in Kolkata on 11thJan'20, Hon'ble Minister of Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said,“These schemes will go a long way in boosting economic activity in the Purvodaya states and provide these natural resource rich states with the ideal framework for achieving socio-economic development.” Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, SAIL Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, “The legacy of SAIL in building the Nation will continue with this initiative.” He invited the entrepreneurs to take part in the scheme and help SAIL in creating all round development in the Steel areas with Ispati-Irada.