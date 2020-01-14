Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

SAIL kick-starts its participation in Purvodaya

By FPJ Bureau

Steel Authority of India Limited, has kick-started it's participation in "Purvodaya" program through a special incentive scheme to boost industrial setup around it's steel plant and achieve holistic socio-economic development. Named " IspaatiIlakon ka Vikas: SAIL keSath", the scheme aims to encourage steel-based clusters by offering special pricing, special commercial terms, ready availability of input, easy financing support and technical know-how to local MSMEs. With presence in each state under Purvodaya, this scheme will be available to MSMEs in the areas where Bhilai, Rourkela, Bokaro, Durgapur and Burnpur steel plants of SAIL are based.

Launching the scheme during the Purvodaya summit organised by CII in Kolkata on 11thJan'20, Hon'ble Minister of Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said,“These schemes will go a long way in boosting economic activity in the Purvodaya states and provide these natural resource rich states with the ideal framework for achieving socio-economic development.” Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, SAIL Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, “The legacy of SAIL in building the Nation will continue with this initiative.” He invited the entrepreneurs to take part in the scheme and help SAIL in creating all round development in the Steel areas with Ispati-Irada.

