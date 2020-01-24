SAIL dedicates Foundation Day to the girl child

The Company has undertaken several initiatives for better employee engagement.Incidentally, on January 23, the Minister launched SAIL Employees Rendering Volunteerism & Initiatives for Community Engagement, in short SERVICE, scheme and its portal, which will be operational from today. This is aimed at motivating SAIL employees and offering them a platform to contribute voluntarily in various types of social service. Contributing to social causes creates a sense of fulfilment and this initiative will boost employee morale and employee engagement.A new award scheme – SAIL Corporate Excellence Award was also unveiled by Pradhan during this event.

Along with these, on the foundation day, fortified milk and Glucose biscuit packets were distributed to the children of SAIL schools in SAIL Plants &Units including Mines. SAIL also organized blood donation camps and health camps in the Plants and Units to mark the occasion.