SAIL dedicates Foundation Day to the girl child

By FPJ Bureau

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under the inspirational guidance of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel,dedicated its foundation day to the cause of raising awareness for saving the girl child by dedicating the SAIL Day Run to the theme ‘Run for Girl Child’ this year. To mark the occasion, SAIL also embarked on a massive week-long tree plantation drive during January 24 -30, 2020 with the aim to plant more than 75,000 trees across all its Plants and Units in the Country. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary flagged off the SAIL Day Run at Delhi where a large number of employees, ex-employees and other stakeholders took part in the program. Similar SAIL Day Run was organized across SAIL plants and units. At this occasion, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said, “A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. And we must keep fit to be able to contribute to our work, society and family. These kind of events provide us with such opportunities”.

The Company has undertaken several initiatives for better employee engagement.Incidentally, on January 23, the Minister launched SAIL Employees Rendering Volunteerism & Initiatives for Community Engagement, in short SERVICE, scheme and its portal, which will be operational from today. This is aimed at motivating SAIL employees and offering them a platform to contribute voluntarily in various types of social service. Contributing to social causes creates a sense of fulfilment and this initiative will boost employee morale and employee engagement.A new award scheme – SAIL Corporate Excellence Award was also unveiled by Pradhan during this event.

Along with these, on the foundation day, fortified milk and Glucose biscuit packets were distributed to the children of SAIL schools in SAIL Plants &Units including Mines. SAIL also organized blood donation camps and health camps in the Plants and Units to mark the occasion.

