SAIL clocks 35% rise in sales during Jan’20, continues growth momentum in sales

The Company is maintaining a consistent growth momentum in sales during the year. At the same time, the prime rail production has also surged and crossed the 1 Million Tonne mark in 10 months (Apr’19–Jan’20) registering an astounding 37% growth over the previous year.The Company’s focused strategies have helped SAIL in surmounting the challenging market situations. The new and modernized mills across SAIL plants are also being rapidly stabilized which will enrich the product basket of SAIL substantially to cater to the evolving market requirements.