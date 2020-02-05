Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

SAIL clocks 35% rise in sales during Jan’20, continues growth momentum in sales

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), maintaining the growth momentum in sales,has registered a 35% rise in sales during the month of January 2020 over corresponding period last year (CPLY). In Jan’20, SAIL recorded 16.59 Lakh Tonnes of sales. During the April’19–January’20 (10 months) period, the Company has achieved a 10.8% increase in sales over the same period last year. Incidentally, with the growth in sales in Jan’20, SAIL has continued the streak of sales growth consistently as it had posted rise of 47% and 36% in sales during December and November-2019 respectively. During January’20, SAIL exported 1.82 Lakh Tonnes steel, which is also the best ever export performance by the Company in any month.

The Company is maintaining a consistent growth momentum in sales during the year. At the same time, the prime rail production has also surged and crossed the 1 Million Tonne mark in 10 months (Apr’19–Jan’20) registering an astounding 37% growth over the previous year.The Company’s focused strategies have helped SAIL in surmounting the challenging market situations. The new and modernized mills across SAIL plants are also being rapidly stabilized which will enrich the product basket of SAIL substantially to cater to the evolving market requirements.

