SAIL becomes the largest domestic crude steel producer in FY’20

SAIL’s COVID-19 Testing Lab starts functioning at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela, Odisha

SAIL - Bhilai Steel Plant registers 42% growth in rail panel production

SAIL mobilizes vast health care services in the fight against Corona virus

SAIL contributes Rs 30 crore plus a day’s employees’ salary to PM CARES fund

Steel Minister Pradhan seeks Japanese investment in fast-growing Indian steel market

Union Minister of Steel witnesses the CSR efforts of SAIL-BSP and lays foundation stone for ore beneficiation unit in Rajhara

Union Minister of Steel visits BSP and witnesses the beginning of heating process of 3rd convertor at SMS 3

