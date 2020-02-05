First coil rolled out from new Hot Strip Mill of SAIL-Rourkela Steel Plant

The new Hot Strip Millwith 3 Million Tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity is a state-of-the-art mill with few parallels in India and will be producingworld-class hot rolled (HR) coils. Incidentally, within two days of the commencement of hot trails of the mill, it has rolled out its first coil successfully. The Mill has been set up at ancost of about Rs. 3000Croreand will enrich the product basket and will enhance the Company’s market share.

With high level of automation,this mill would produce coils of Carbon Structural Steel, High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) steel, High Carbon Steel, LPG Cylinder Steel, Low Alloy Steel, API (up to X100) Pipe Steel and Auto-grade steel. The thickness of the coils would be between 1.2 mm to 25.4 mm, while the width would be between 725 mm to 2150 mm. The maximum coil weight will be to the tune of 35 tonnes. The Mill also has a 0.4 MTPA sheet shearing linefor production of HR sheets. Equipped with the latest and sophisticated technology, the Mill will meet the stringent requirements of the customers in terms of quality, finish, dimensions and other parameters.