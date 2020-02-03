Anirban Dasgupta appointed SAIL’s Director Projects & Business Planning

During his career in CET, Dasgupta worked in several important areas, which included preparation of feasibility reports and tender specifications of various projects in SAIL, collaborating with M/s Mckinsey& Company for restructuring of SAIL. In September 2010, Dasgupta moved to Chairman’s office at SAIL Corporate Office and was there from October 2010 to 2017. In September 2017, Dasgupta took over as the CEO, IISCO Steel Plant (ISP). Under his leadership ISP progressed towards achieving rated capacities. Anirban Dasgupta took charge as Chief Executive Officer, Bhilai Steel Plant in June, 2019. During his tenure at BSP, the major achievements included growth of 37% in production of prime rails, ramping up of production from various modernization units etc. Dasgupta has undergone specialized training programs in India & abroad and won several awards and recognitions for exemplary performance.

In another development, H.N. Rai,Director Technical, SAIL in addition to his existing responsibilities, will also look after the work of CEO – Bokaro Steel Plant till further orders.