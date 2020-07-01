Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises enunciates need for technological disruption in Public Sector Enterprises

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises enunciates need for technological disruption in Public Sector Enterprises

SCOPE addresses Mental Health in its International Webinar

SCOPE addresses Mental Health in its International Webinar

SCOPE and ILO to undertake a joint study on Women Empowerment

SCOPE and ILO to undertake a joint study on Women Empowerment

Secretary, DST exhorts corporates in SCOPE Webinar to leverage digital disruptions to shape the future

Secretary, DST exhorts corporates in SCOPE Webinar to leverage digital disruptions to shape the future

SCOPE and CCL, USA launch study to develop Future Fluent Leaders in PSEs

SCOPE and CCL, USA launch study to develop Future Fluent Leaders in PSEs

SCOPE-GIZ Germany to assess and train PSEs for climate change mitigation action

SCOPE-GIZ Germany to assess and train PSEs for climate change mitigation action

SCOPE organizes Webinar with ILO on employers’ response to pandemic

SCOPE organizes Webinar with ILO on employers’ response to pandemic

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in