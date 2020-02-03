Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE)

SCOPE pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a programme on ‘Ethical Governance: The Gandhian Way’ coinciding with 72nd Martyrs’ Day.

On this occasion, floral tribute was paid to Mahatma Gandhi by Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, Smt. Shobhana Radhakrishna, Eminent Gandhian, Dr. H.K. Chopra, Chief Cardiologist, Moolchand Medcity and Mr. Atul Srivastava Director (Personnel), SAIL. They spoke on Gandhian philosophy and ideals, still relevant in today’s time. Special Issue of SCOPE’s monthly magazine KALEIDOSCOPE titled ‘Ethical Governance: The Gandhian Way’ was also released on the occasion. Large number of senior executives from public sector enterprises attended the programme.

