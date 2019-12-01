Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SCOPE holds Strategic Meet on Scientific Social Responsibility

SCOPE holds Strategic Meet on Scientific Social Responsibility

Public Sector’s role imperative in making Budget 2020 a reality: SCOPE

Public Sector’s role imperative in making Budget 2020 a reality: SCOPE

SCOPE pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation

SCOPE pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation

SCOPE developing effective managers in public sector

SCOPE developing effective managers in public sector

DG, SCOPE conferred with Most Admired Leader Award

DG, SCOPE conferred with Most Admired Leader Award

Minister of State releases SCOPE’s Magazine ‘Kaleidoscope’ on arbitration

Minister of State releases SCOPE’s Magazine ‘Kaleidoscope’ on arbitration

India poised to be the hub of Arbitration: Union Minister Meghwal

India poised to be the hub of Arbitration: Union Minister Meghwal

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in