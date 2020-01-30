Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE)

Updated on

SCOPE developing effective managers in public sector

By FPJ Bureau

SCOPE Academy of Public Sector Enterprise (APSE) has commenced the  Executive Development Program on the theme “The Career Journey to Personal Effectiveness and Leadership’’ at SCOPE Minar, New Delhi.  Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises) inaugurated the program. Participants from 14 public sector enterprises are attending the program.

SCOPE developing effective managers in public sector

Sobti in his inaugural address informed that the long term vision of the SCOPE Academy is to create a talent pool and a PSE cadre of its own for better succession planning. He emphasized that corporate executives must understand current market and operational challenges and avail the emerging opportunities in transforming existing capabilities into competitive advantage in order to create value for their organizations.

DG, SCOPE said business organizations operating in the competitive environment have to devise and execute competitive strategies to survive and grow. This capacity is contingent on their ability to invest, develop and utilize human capital which is now widely regarded as the primary driver of organizational performance, Sobti added.

To view the article on epaper: Click here

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in