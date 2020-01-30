SCOPE developing effective managers in public sector

Sobti in his inaugural address informed that the long term vision of the SCOPE Academy is to create a talent pool and a PSE cadre of its own for better succession planning. He emphasized that corporate executives must understand current market and operational challenges and avail the emerging opportunities in transforming existing capabilities into competitive advantage in order to create value for their organizations.

DG, SCOPE said business organizations operating in the competitive environment have to devise and execute competitive strategies to survive and grow. This capacity is contingent on their ability to invest, develop and utilize human capital which is now widely regarded as the primary driver of organizational performance, Sobti added.