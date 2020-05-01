Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) (Corporate Corner)

SCOPE conducts International Health Webinar

SCOPE Webinar on learning from Mahatma Gandhi on Public Service

SCOPE celebrates International Yoga Day

Secretary, DPE inspires PSEs in SCOPE Symposium on Strategies to Respond, Recover and Thrive

SCOPE organises webinar with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

SCOPE holds a webinar on Arbitration and Future of Virtual Hearings

SCOPE holds an interactive webinar on Financial Planning and Liquidity Management

SCOPE hails the impetus to businesses & MSMEs to make ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’

