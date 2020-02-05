Public Sector’s role imperative in making Budget 2020 a reality: SCOPE

Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE in his address appreciated Government’s strong impetus to both investment and consumption - the key drivers in boosting the economy. Calling the budget inspirational, Sobti said the focus on all sectors has given Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) a more imperative role in contribution to the overall economy.

Gupta, Director (Finance), IOCL laid emphasis on Direct and Indirect Taxes as tax management is a very important topic leading to savings in organisations.

Prof. Bhanumurthy gave the macro perspective of the Budget and said that it addressed several issues while aiming to make India $5 trillion economy. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP., the knowledge partner of the program gave presentations on various aspects of Union Budget 2020 during the program, which was attended by a large number of senior officials of PSEs.