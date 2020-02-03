SRMIST conducts workshop for 5 adopted institutions under UGC Paramarsh scheme

The inaugural workshop for these five institutes was conducted at SRMIST, Kattankulathur campus recently wherein the nuances of accreditation by NAAC were expounded by experts from SRMIST. It was also highlighted how SRMIST, which was first accredited by NAAC way back in 2006, improved its performance by leaps and bounds to attain the present exalted status. The five mentee institutes are: Pachaiyappa’s College for Women, Kanchipuram, Pachaiyappa’s College for Men, Kanchipuram, C. Kandaswami Naidu College for Men, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and Thangavelu Engineering College.

Welcoming the representatives from other colleges, Registrar Dr. N. Sethuraman said “This program is organized so that other higher education institutions get mentored and we get the opportunity to lend our helping hand to other institutions.” Inaugurating the workshop, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sandeep Sancheti said “Consultations is the key to improvement in any domain. Things can be done easily when we start consulting, however, this is not followed much in the field of education. Consulting with experts, stakeholders is an important way to handle issues. Sharing the problem also helps in growth. This workshop will also aid in removing ignorance and help institutions improve their quality, which is an important benchmark.”

On SRMIST conducting this workshop, he said, “SRMIST was and is one of the first institutions to gets A++. Only a handful of universities have this status under the present NAAC system. So this expertise that we have can help other institutions apply for certification.”

He emphasized on the importance of active learning laboratory, foreign languages, students tutor students, faculty exchange programs and so on that enabled SRM Institute of Science and Technology in becoming a top-rated ranking university.

Dr. Latha Pillai, Director (Quality Assurance and Rankings) presented an overview of Parmarsh and NAAC accreditation. There were several Criterion - wise lectures by Accreditation Ambassador, Dean, IQAC & Standing Committee Members of SRMIST's Paramarsh team.