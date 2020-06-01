SRM University (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SRMAP's exclusive liaison with APSSDC to provide quality training to students

SRMAP's exclusive liaison with APSSDC to provide quality training to students

ICMR selects SRM Medical College Hospital as a clinical trial site of COVID19 vaccine

ICMR selects SRM Medical College Hospital as a clinical trial site of COVID19 vaccine

SRMAP welcomes Prof VS Rao, as Vice-Chancellor

SRMAP welcomes Prof VS Rao, as Vice-Chancellor

SRM provides incredible options to study abroad for students with SAT scores

SRM provides incredible options to study abroad for students with SAT scores

International Yoga Day 2020: SRM promotes yoga for holistic development

International Yoga Day 2020: SRM promotes yoga for holistic development

Extensive oral cancer patient gets cured at SRMKDC

Extensive oral cancer patient gets cured at SRMKDC

SRMIST 2020 E- Counselling admissions begins

SRMIST 2020 E- Counselling admissions begins

Nature Index 2020 ranks SRM the No.1 Private University in India

Nature Index 2020 ranks SRM the No.1 Private University in India

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in