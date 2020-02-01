SRM University (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SRM students receive AICTE national award from MHRD Minister

SRM students receive AICTE national award from MHRD Minister

International conference on Material Chemistry held in SRM

International conference on Material Chemistry held in SRM

SRM organises Intercollegiate management meet DESAFIO 2020

SRM organises Intercollegiate management meet DESAFIO 2020

Five-day IoT conference at SRM draws International crowd

Five-day IoT conference at SRM draws International crowd

Sports Fest 2020 inaugurated at SRM AP

Sports Fest 2020 inaugurated at SRM AP

SRM organises awareness programme on Anti-Narcotics

SRM organises awareness programme on Anti-Narcotics

SRM organises session on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

SRM organises session on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

SRM organises ‘CANNY BAZAAR -2020’

SRM organises ‘CANNY BAZAAR -2020’

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in