ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan to grace SRM’s 16th Annual Convocation

SRM Hospital launches the third phase of COVAXIN trail; Seeks volunteers

SRM Technologies launches its hiring campaign

SRM signs MoU with AuthorCafé for enhanced research writing, management and communication

Follow government safety norms to stay away from COVID: SRM hospital

SRM celebrates International Chefs Day with focus on rural development

SRM Institutes for Medical Science Hospital launches BOtulinum ToxiN in Dystonia & Spasticity centre in Chennai

Permabalur MP and Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Dr T R Paarivendhar keeps up his poll promise: 300 students to get free education in SRM

