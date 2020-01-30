South Eastern Railway Celebrates 71st Republic Day

Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, General Manager, South Eastern Railway unfurled the National Tri-colour and took salute at the ceremonial parade presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force, S.E. Railway Bharat Scouts & Guides, St. John Ambulance Brigade, Civil Defence Personnel etc.

Addressing a large gathering, Shri Mohanty said that SER’s performance in 2018-19 has been spectacular. South Eastern Railway has bagged the prestigious Govind Vallabh Pant Shield for the best overall performance among all Zonal Railways. It has also received the Signal & Telecommunication Engineering Shield and Civil Engineering Construction Shield for the best performance in these categories.

In the financial year 2018-19, S.E. Railway loaded 154.87 million tonnes of freight which is highest ever loading after trifurcation of this railway. In the current financial year upto December 2019, S E Railway has loaded 126.20 million tonnes of freight which is 10.74% more than the corresponding period of last year whereas in the passenger sector, SER carried 266.05 million passengers.

SER’s gross earnings in current fiscal upto December 2019 has been Rs.11617.93 crores which is 8.8% more than the corresponding period of last year. SER has generated a surplus of Rs.4607.09 crores upto December in the current financial year (2019-20) achieving the operating ratio of 82.90% which is one of the best operating ratios among all zonal railways. As a part of extension of its network, SER commissioned 127 KM of new lines/double lines/3rd lines.

With a view to extend more facilities to the passengers, high speed Wi-Fi connectivity has been provided at 217 stations during the current year. Till now, 14 escalators and 13 lifts have been installed at different stations under SER’s jurisdiction and e-catering services are available in all mail/express trains.

In the last two years, platforms have been raised at 25 stations while the work for extension of platforms has been completed at 30 stations. Moreover, improvement of circulating area has been done at 30 stations.

In the year 2019-20 upto December 2019, SER has introduced 8 New Trains towards different directions and to clear the extra rush of passengers during different festivals and holidays, SER arranged to run 708 Special Trains. Moreover, 7989 extra coaches were attached to existing trains to enhance the passenger carrying capacity.

To enhance the security of the travelling passengers, Railway Protection Force personnel are escorting trains throughout the year. Special emphasis is given on security in night trains and in ladies compartments. Moreover, 958 CCTV Cameras have been installed at 25 stations to strengthen the security of the passengers.

As a part of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Swachhta Abhiyan”, SER has installed Bio-Toilets in 711 coaches in 2018-19. In the current financial year 2019-20, another 600 coaches have been fitted with Bio-Toilets.

Since S E Railway Central Hospital is one of the referral Hospitals in Indian Railways and to provide more infrastructure, Sri Mohanty inaugurated Automated Laboratory System in Pathology Department to improve the overall health care of the railway employees.

An excellent show was put up by the RPF Personnel during the occasion which included Commando Display and a spectacular performance by Sniffer Dogs.

Smt. Rita Mohanty, President, South Eastern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SERWWO) along with other members distributed gift hampers to the indoor patients of the S E Railway Central Hospital, Garden Reach on the occasion of Republic Day.

National Flag was also hoisted at S E Railway Bharat Scouts & Guides Den, St. John Ambulance Brigade, Railway Schools and Divisional Headquarters of four Divisions including various units and locations of South Eastern Railway.