South Eastern Railway (SER) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SER’s unsung heroes behind the running of parcel express trains during the lockdown

SER’s unsung heroes behind the running of parcel express trains during the lockdown

SER gears up measures to prevent covid-19 with face masks & sanitizer

SER gears up measures to prevent covid-19 with face masks & sanitizer

SER modifies 281 passenger coaches into quarantine coaches to facilitate treatment of Covid-19 affected people

SER modifies 281 passenger coaches into quarantine coaches to facilitate treatment of Covid-19 affected people

SER serves around 30,000 meals to poor and needy people during lockdown

SER serves around 30,000 meals to poor and needy people during lockdown

SER produces in house masks & sanitizers to prevent the spread of Covid-19

SER produces in house masks & sanitizers to prevent the spread of Covid-19

SER GM inspects Kharagpur Workshop

SER GM inspects Kharagpur Workshop

SER emerges Champions at 34th All India Railway Body Building Championship

SER emerges Champions at 34th All India Railway Body Building Championship

SER observes Martyrs’ Day

SER observes Martyrs’ Day

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in