South Eastern Railway (SER) (Corporate Corner)

SER serves around 30,000 meals to poor and needy people during lockdown

SER produces in house masks & sanitizers to prevent the spread of Covid-19

SER GM inspects Kharagpur Workshop

SER emerges Champions at 34th All India Railway Body Building Championship

SER observes Martyrs’ Day

South Eastern Railway Celebrates 71st Republic Day

Member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board holds performance review meeting

SER GM conducts annual inspection on Kharagpur-Bangriposi - Kharagpur section

