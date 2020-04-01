South Eastern Railway (SER) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SER ramps up manufacturing of 1.17 lakhs of face masks and more than 10,000 litres of sanitizer to combat Covid-19

SER ramps up manufacturing of 1.17 lakhs of face masks and more than 10,000 litres of sanitizer to combat Covid-19

SER’s another road overbridge about to be completed; plans to eliminate all level crossings

SER’s another road overbridge about to be completed; plans to eliminate all level crossings

South Eastern Railway observes International Day Of Yoga

South Eastern Railway observes International Day Of Yoga

SER produces 3752 PPE kits to combat COVID-19 pandemic

SER produces 3752 PPE kits to combat COVID-19 pandemic

South Eastern Railway observes World Environment Day

South Eastern Railway observes World Environment Day

SER’s dedicated workforce keeps the wheel moving

SER’s dedicated workforce keeps the wheel moving

SER produces 91800 face masks & 5020 litres of hand sanitizer to fight against Covid-19

SER produces 91800 face masks & 5020 litres of hand sanitizer to fight against Covid-19

SER'S constant endeavour to carry essential commodities across the nation

SER'S constant endeavour to carry essential commodities across the nation

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in