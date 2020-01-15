SER GM conducts annual inspection on Kharagpur-Bangriposi - Kharagpur section

General Manager, at the rest of the inspection, met and interacted with the public representatives, passengers and local people at Baripada, Jaleswar and Kharagpur to assure them to provide better services in respect of passenger amenities at stations and in trains and safety and security of the rail users. Shri Mohanty during his inspection, thoroughly inspected major railway bridge on River Subarnarekha and other minor bridges over the section. GM’s inspection also included window trailing and railway stations viz. Bangriposi, Bhanjpur, Baripada, Betnoti, Rupsa, Basta, Amarda Road, Jaleswar, Khargpur etc. along with railway colonies at various stations. Shri Mohanty also inspected Heritage Locomotive at Baripada Station.

General Manager inaugurated TTE Rest Room while inspecting Kharagpur Station. During day long inspection , Shri Mohanty urged all officers and staff to be more careful on safety of train operations. A speed trial at 120 kmph was conducted between Jaleswar and Hijli to assess the condition of the railway track.