Member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board holds performance review meeting

J K Saha, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, South Eastern Railway, S R Ghosal, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Eastern Railway, Gautam Majumdar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Metro Railway and PCMEs of South East Central, Northeast Frontier Railways along with top officials of Burn Standard, Braithwaite, RITES and RDSO attended the meeting.

During the day-long meeting, Agrawal laid thrust on quality of maintenance of passenger coaches and other rolling stock to ensure safety and reliability of rail transportation. Agrawal appreciated modernization of train examination of South Eastern Railway and the improved asset utilization. He mentioned that safe rail movement basically depends on fit and flawless rolling stock and there should be no compromise with low quality mechanical equipments. Agrawal also stressed on regular overhauling of coaches and locomotives to perform better train services.

S K Yagnick, Director, Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering presented modern concepts of training and re-skilling officers to meet challenges of the future.