Rural Electrification Corporation Limited. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

REC organizes session on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

REC organizes session on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

REC launches coffee table book

REC launches coffee table book

REC bags ‘Best Organization for Women Empowerment’ award

REC bags ‘Best Organization for Women Empowerment’ award

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta assumes additional charge of CMD at REC Ltd

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta assumes additional charge of CMD at REC Ltd

REC commits financial assistance of Rs. 23.52 cr to Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT)

REC commits financial assistance of Rs. 23.52 cr to Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT)

Ajoy Choudhury appointed Director (Finance) at REC Ltd

Ajoy Choudhury appointed Director (Finance) at REC Ltd

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide nutritious meals to frontline healthcare workers

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide nutritious meals to frontline healthcare workers

REC commits financial assistance to impart vocational & skill training to 1800 women

REC commits financial assistance to impart vocational & skill training to 1800 women

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in