Republic Day was celebrated with full colour and gaiety at RCF Sports Complex in presence of Sudhir Pandare Director (Technical), Umesh Dongre Director (Finance), K. U. Thankachen Director (Marketing), Sameer Rastogi (CVO) , all Executive Directors, Senior Officials, RCF’s Employees and their families .

Mudgerikar addressed the gathering informing company’s achievements, future plans and distributed various awards to Farmers, Dealers and employees.