Rail Wheel Factory Celebrates Republic Day

Speaking on the occasion, Sri. Vyas said that, RWF has come a long way during the glorious 40years after it was dedicated to the Nation on 18th Jan 1980 by the then President Sri Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy. Since then RWF has produced 39lakh wheels, 19lakh axles and 13lakh wheelsets. He said that the plant is also giving equal importance to energy conservation and environment. During his speech he also highlighted some points of the current year;

The turnover during the current year is Rs.1207crores as compared to last year of 696crores for the same period

Supply of our products to our non-railway customers is Rs.190.00 crores

A new wheelset assembly press has been installed during the year which has increased our wheelset pressing capacity.

Scrap worth Rs.29crores has been sold

RWF has implemented Integrated Materials Management System (IMMS) during current year. It has also implemented Industry 4.0 standards.

RWF is consistently doing better in inventory management also

RWF has become the only Production Unit of Indian Railways which is certified for both American and European Standards.

Metallurgical lab of Rail Wheel Factory, has been accredited with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for its laboratory management system in the disciplines of chemical & mechanical testing.

RWF has also been awarded as best performing Production Unit of Indian Railways for Environment Management for the year 2018-19, by the Railway Board.

RWF has lowered the cost of its products and reduced the prices which has made its products competitive in the global market.

He concluded with greeting the crowd for the Republic Day.

The other programmes of the day were, March past by Railway Protection Force and colourful cultural programme by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Later, Smt. Suman Vyas, President, RWFWWO, inaugurated the Audiometry Booth at Railway Hospital/RWF and distributed fruits to the inpatients and wished them a speedy recovery.