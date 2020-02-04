V. K. Singh appointed Director (Personnel), POWERGRID

Singh started his professional career in 1985 with a US based MNC followed by stint at leading PSU, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (known as NHPC Limited). Since joining POWERGRID in 1992, he has worked in all facets of HR including Amalgamation, Turnaround & Culture Building, which gave him exposure to entire gamut of the Company’s business at different levels. He is an alumnus of India’s premium institute Xavier Institute of Social Services (XISS), Ranchi, from where he completed his Post Graduation in Personnel Management.