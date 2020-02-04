Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID)

V. K. Singh appointed Director (Personnel), POWERGRID

By FPJ Bureau

Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on 1st February, 2020. Prior to his joining as Director (Personnel), he worked as Senior General Manager (Human Resource Development) handling flagship projects such as Capacity Building, restructuring policies & procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to Learning & Development for employees as well as external customers. He has been a part of exponential growth of POWERGRID and witnessed the organization grow into a Maharatna, during his career spanning over 30-year.

Singh started his professional career in 1985 with a US based MNC followed by stint at leading PSU, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (known as NHPC Limited). Since joining POWERGRID in 1992, he has worked in all facets of HR including Amalgamation, Turnaround & Culture Building, which gave him exposure to entire gamut of the Company’s business at different levels. He is an alumnus of India’s premium institute Xavier Institute of Social Services (XISS), Ranchi, from where he completed his Post Graduation in Personnel Management.

