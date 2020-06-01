Others (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

“Advanced Technology with Automation, Innovation and Optimization of Resources are the Key Parameters of Success for any Industry” exhorts G C Sikder, during ICMICA-2020 virtual conference

“Advanced Technology with Automation, Innovation and Optimization of Resources are the Key Parameters of Success for any Industry” exhorts G C Sikder, during ICMICA-2020 virtual conference

Lupin donates 120000 tablets of Vitamin C for distribution to COVID Care Hospitals

Lupin donates 120000 tablets of Vitamin C for distribution to COVID Care Hospitals

Indian Railways Stenographers Asso. donates medical equipment & accessories worth Rs. 1 lakh to WR's Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Indian Railways Stenographers Asso. donates medical equipment & accessories worth Rs. 1 lakh to WR's Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Fermenta Biotech and Indchemie Health Specialities pledge Vitamin D3 for 250,000 Maha Police personnel

Fermenta Biotech and Indchemie Health Specialities pledge Vitamin D3 for 250,000 Maha Police personnel

A.K. Jana takes over as Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd

A.K. Jana takes over as Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Webinar organized on Instagram -101

Webinar organized on Instagram -101

Sunil Kumar Bansal joins IFCI as Dy. Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Bansal joins IFCI as Dy. Managing Director

PRPC celebrates World Environment Day-2020

PRPC celebrates World Environment Day-2020

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in