Others (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

InMobi Group appoints Bibhu Mishra as Director, Public Relations

InMobi Group appoints Bibhu Mishra as Director, Public Relations

Truecaller's Tejinder Gill quits

Truecaller's Tejinder Gill quits

Aneesh Aravind joins Krafton Inc. as Country Manager - PUBG Mobile

Aneesh Aravind joins Krafton Inc. as Country Manager - PUBG Mobile

Almona Bhatia appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury

Almona Bhatia appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury

Abhishek Mahapatra appointed as Director, Consumer Communications, Amazon India

Abhishek Mahapatra appointed as Director, Consumer Communications, Amazon India

YUVA-VANI comperes come together on virtual platform

YUVA-VANI comperes come together on virtual platform

Brendan McCarthy takes over as Chief Marketing Officer, Criteo

Brendan McCarthy takes over as Chief Marketing Officer, Criteo

InterMiles appoints Ashish Dhruva as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Engagement

InterMiles appoints Ashish Dhruva as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Engagement

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in