NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC to bring down the cost of coal at Kudgi with a newly constructed bridge

NTPC to bring down the cost of coal at Kudgi with a newly constructed bridge

NTPC develops infrastructure at Rihand for increasing the use of Fly Ash utilization

NTPC develops infrastructure at Rihand for increasing the use of Fly Ash utilization

NTPC-Ramagundam celebrates 74th Independence Day

NTPC-Ramagundam celebrates 74th Independence Day

NTPC-Solapur celebrates 74th Independence Day

NTPC-Solapur celebrates 74th Independence Day

NTPC Group achieves 13.3% growth in gross generation in July

NTPC Group achieves 13.3% growth in gross generation in July

Namdev S Uppar takes over as CGM (Solapur) NTPC

Namdev S Uppar takes over as CGM (Solapur) NTPC

Chandan Kumar Mondol takes charge as Director (Commercial) at NTPC

Chandan Kumar Mondol takes charge as Director (Commercial) at NTPC

NTPC bags FICCI “Jury Commendation Certificate” for Women Empowerment award

NTPC bags FICCI “Jury Commendation Certificate” for Women Empowerment award

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in