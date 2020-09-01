NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC-Solapur supports self-help groups’s face mask & sewing units

NTPC-Solapur supports self-help groups’s face mask & sewing units

AI-Based Gate Management System launched at NTPC-Ramagundam Township Gate

AI-Based Gate Management System launched at NTPC-Ramagundam Township Gate

NTPC distributes notebooks to over 12500 students

NTPC distributes notebooks to over 12500 students

NTPC’s Deepthi Mahila Samithi distributes sewing machines under Corporate Social Responsibility

NTPC’s Deepthi Mahila Samithi distributes sewing machines under Corporate Social Responsibility

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes 500 bicycles to 8th class girl students of 31 govt schools

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes 500 bicycles to 8th class girl students of 31 govt schools

NTPC Solapur celebrates Hindi Diwas-2020

NTPC Solapur celebrates Hindi Diwas-2020

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes Utkarsh Merit Scholarship to 156 Students

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes Utkarsh Merit Scholarship to 156 Students

Govt plans to leverage power for cooking: Power Minister R K Singh

Govt plans to leverage power for cooking: Power Minister R K Singh

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in