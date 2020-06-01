NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC-Solapur Srijana Mahila Mandal distributed tablets to students for online education

NTPC-Solapur Srijana Mahila Mandal distributed tablets to students for online education

NTPC Singrauli exhibits exceptional operational efficiency

NTPC Singrauli exhibits exceptional operational efficiency

NTPC bags ATD Best Awards for 4th time in a row for its HR Practices

NTPC bags ATD Best Awards for 4th time in a row for its HR Practices

NTPC-Ramagundam comes up with facility for drinking water

NTPC-Ramagundam comes up with facility for drinking water

NTPC-Ramagundam Miyawaki Forest inspires and fascinates visitors

NTPC-Ramagundam Miyawaki Forest inspires and fascinates visitors

Bhoomi Puja held for CMCS Building of 100 MW Floating Solar Project

Bhoomi Puja held for CMCS Building of 100 MW Floating Solar Project

Drawl of Startup Power for Telangana Project inaugurated

Drawl of Startup Power for Telangana Project inaugurated

NTPC DBF HQ projects provide financial support of Rs 15.25 Lakh

NTPC DBF HQ projects provide financial support of Rs 15.25 Lakh

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in