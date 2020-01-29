NTPC-Solapur celebrates Republic Day

Speaking on the occasion S Gouri Shankar recalled freedom fighters and said NTPC Ltd. Established in 1975 and proved itself as the dominant power major with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. Today’s total installed capacity of the company is 58,156 MW including coal, gas, hydro, solar and wind energy projects. The company has set a target to have an installed power generating capacity of 130GW by the year 2032. Stating the importance of renewable energy S Gouri Shankar said NTPC has an aim to establish maximum renewable energy stations in coming years.

On this occasion, CISF jawans demonstrated a Drill to show their professional competency and ability which enthralled the audience. Children of Twinkal Bell, Bal Bhawan conducted by Srujana Ladies Club and KLE School presented a colourful cultural programmes based on patriotism.

In the Prize giving ceremony, Chief Guest S Gouri Shankar, CGM Solapur bestowed awards to the respective awardees of NTPC, CISF and Associates.