NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC-Ramagundam employees take pledge for ‘Jan Andolan Campaign on Covid-19’

NTPC-Ramagundam employees take pledge for ‘Jan Andolan Campaign on Covid-19’

NTPC-Ramagundam hands over medical equipment worth Rs. 71 lakh to Area Hospital

NTPC-Ramagundam hands over medical equipment worth Rs. 71 lakh to Area Hospital

NTPC signs Memorandum of Understanding with govt; targets Rs 98,000 crore revenue from operations for FY21

NTPC signs Memorandum of Understanding with govt; targets Rs 98,000 crore revenue from operations for FY21

NTPC-Solapur supports self-help groups’s face mask & sewing units

NTPC-Solapur supports self-help groups’s face mask & sewing units

AI-Based Gate Management System launched at NTPC-Ramagundam Township Gate

AI-Based Gate Management System launched at NTPC-Ramagundam Township Gate

NTPC distributes notebooks to over 12500 students

NTPC distributes notebooks to over 12500 students

NTPC’s Deepthi Mahila Samithi distributes sewing machines under Corporate Social Responsibility

NTPC’s Deepthi Mahila Samithi distributes sewing machines under Corporate Social Responsibility

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes 500 bicycles to 8th class girl students of 31 govt schools

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes 500 bicycles to 8th class girl students of 31 govt schools

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in