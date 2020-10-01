NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC increases fly ash utilisation as power stations begin rail transport of the derivate

NTPC increases fly ash utilisation as power stations begin rail transport of the derivate

NTPC observes Vigilance Awareness Week

NTPC observes Vigilance Awareness Week

NTPC fully geared to steer transformation in India’s power sector

NTPC fully geared to steer transformation in India’s power sector

NTPC Dadri bags Water Optimization Award- 2020 for water efficiency

NTPC Dadri bags Water Optimization Award- 2020 for water efficiency

NTPC-Ramagundam observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2020

NTPC-Ramagundam observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2020

NTPC Solapur distributes medical material to Covid Care Centre, South Solapur

NTPC Solapur distributes medical material to Covid Care Centre, South Solapur

Vigilance Awareness Week-2020 commences at NTPC-Ramagundam with the pledge for Vigilant India, Prosperous India

Vigilance Awareness Week-2020 commences at NTPC-Ramagundam with the pledge for Vigilant India, Prosperous India

NTPC Dadri strives to become the cleanest coal-fired plant of India

NTPC Dadri strives to become the cleanest coal-fired plant of India

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in