NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC distributes 5000 cotton masks and 20 quintal bleaching powder

NTPC distributes 5000 cotton masks and 20 quintal bleaching powder

NTPC Rihand distributes face mask to villagers

NTPC Rihand distributes face mask to villagers

NTPC, ONGC to set up JV Company for the renewable energy business

NTPC, ONGC to set up JV Company for the renewable energy business

NGO Prerna Samiti (NTPC Dadri) distributes 3200 masks & 100 sanitizers to gram pradhans of 16 nearby villages

NGO Prerna Samiti (NTPC Dadri) distributes 3200 masks & 100 sanitizers to gram pradhans of 16 nearby villages

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes vegetable seeds and masks among 225 farmers

NTPC-Ramagundam distributes vegetable seeds and masks among 225 farmers

NTPC Dadri observes International Nurses Day

NTPC Dadri observes International Nurses Day

NTPC-Ramagundam sprays disinfectants in Annapurna Colony

NTPC-Ramagundam sprays disinfectants in Annapurna Colony

NTPC-Solapur provides PPE kit to Primary Health Center

NTPC-Solapur provides PPE kit to Primary Health Center

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in