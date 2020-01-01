NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC Dadri’s Suggestion Mela inaugurated

NTPC Dadri’s Suggestion Mela inaugurated

NTPC awarded ‘India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020’

NTPC awarded ‘India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020’

R.K Singh inaugurates NTPC O&M-IPS 2020 Conference in Raipur

R.K Singh inaugurates NTPC O&M-IPS 2020 Conference in Raipur

NTPC to organise 9th edition of O&M- IPS2020 conference

NTPC to organise 9th edition of O&M- IPS2020 conference

NTPC features among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020- Top 30

NTPC features among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020- Top 30

NTPC Dadri distributes blankets under CSR initiative

NTPC Dadri distributes blankets under CSR initiative

NTPC-Solapur celebrates Republic Day

NTPC-Solapur celebrates Republic Day

NTPC celebrates Republic Day

NTPC celebrates Republic Day

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in