NTPC celebrates Republic Day

C K Mondol, RED (DBF and Hydro) & ED (PP &M) hoisted the National flag at NTPC Engineering Office Complex, NOIDA in the presence of senior officials. Speaking on the occasion, Mondol spoke about the contribution of the freedom fighters towards Nation building. He said power is a crucial component for growth of any economy and NTPC as the largest power utility of India has big responsibility towards powering the Nation. He congratulated the children and Ladies Clubs across NTPC for bringing vibrancy to the celebrations. The occasion marked the release of colourful balloons and a cultural program by children.