NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NTPC BE Assessment 201-19 Opening Meeting held

NTPC BE Assessment 201-19 Opening Meeting held

Business Excellence Assessment 2018-19 commences at NTPC-Ramagundam

Business Excellence Assessment 2018-19 commences at NTPC-Ramagundam

S Gouri Shankar takes over as NTPC Chief General Manager (Solapur)

S Gouri Shankar takes over as NTPC Chief General Manager (Solapur)

NTPC-Ramagundam celebrates New Year

NTPC-Ramagundam celebrates New Year

Spandana Club organised New Year Celebrations 2020

Spandana Club organised New Year Celebrations 2020

NTPC-Telangana team wins NOCET-2019 final

NTPC-Telangana team wins NOCET-2019 final

Postmaster General, Hyderabad region shared the best practices

Postmaster General, Hyderabad region shared the best practices

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in