NTPC Ltd. (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

A.K Das elevated as Executive Director (NTPC Dadri)

A.K Das elevated as Executive Director (NTPC Dadri)

NTPC’s Ladies club, Deepti Mahila Samithi joins Covid-19 fight by distributing 5000 masks

NTPC’s Ladies club, Deepti Mahila Samithi joins Covid-19 fight by distributing 5000 masks

Ramesh Babu V takes charge as Director (Operations), NTPC

Ramesh Babu V takes charge as Director (Operations), NTPC

NTPC Dadri Ladies Club Jagriti Samaj donates Rs 3 Lakh to Dist GB Nagar

NTPC Dadri Ladies Club Jagriti Samaj donates Rs 3 Lakh to Dist GB Nagar

NTPC combats COVID-19 with multiple initiatives and provides uninterrupted power supply

NTPC combats COVID-19 with multiple initiatives and provides uninterrupted power supply

The 129th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar observed at NTPC Dadri

The 129th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar observed at NTPC Dadri

NTPC-Solapur distributes ration to 800 labourers amid lockdown

NTPC-Solapur distributes ration to 800 labourers amid lockdown

NTPC contributes Rs. 257.5 crore to PM CARES Fund

NTPC contributes Rs. 257.5 crore to PM CARES Fund

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in