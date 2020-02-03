NHPC

NHPC signs MOU with ALIMCO for providing Assistive Aids and Devices to PwDs

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company has signed an MOU with ALIMCO in presence of Sh. Nikhil Kumar Jain, Director (Personnel) NHPC and Sh. D.R. Sarin, CMD, ALIMCO for providing Assistive Aids and Devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs). The Aids and Assistive Devices shall be provided to around 2000 Divyangjans (PwDs) at 07 (seven) locations across the country i.e. Bandipora (J&K), West Siang and Kamble (Arunachal Pradesh), Lakhimpur and Dhemaji (Assam), Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) and Churachandpur (Manipur). Speaking on the occasion Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel) NHPC said, “The MOU has been signed between NHPC and ALIMCO with the aim of empowering divyangjans (PwDs) in order to be at par with mainstream society and also explore newer opportunities in life.”

Earlier also NHPC held a camp on 6th Feb. 2019 in Baramulla, J&K wherein more than 200 persons with disabilities were provided Aids and Assistive Devices.

NHPC in its CSR outreach during last 2 years has also provided Skill Development Training to 7000 no. of unemployed youth including divyangjans (PwDs) for vocational purposes across various locations of the country at Baramulla, Bandipura, Kathua, Reasi, Jammu in J&K, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba in HP, Tanakpur, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal in Uttrakhand, Singtam in Sikkim, Siliguri and Darjelling in West Bengal, Lakhimpur & Sonitpur in Assam, Zero in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the current year, NHPC’s special focus is on J&K and an allocation of Rs. 30 crores has been made for CSR activities like providing medical equipment to various Govt. Health Centers and modernization of horticulture nurseries etc. A special focus is for providing skill training for vocational purposes to about 2000 no. of unemployed youth and 500 no. of Divyangjans (PwDs).

NHPC is also undertaking CSR activities in 3 (three) Aspirational Districts Baramulla J&K, Distt. Chamba, Himachal Pradesh and West Sikkim, Sikkim. An allocation of Rs. 42.42 crores have been made for providing medical equipment to various Govt. Health Centers, Construction of 30 nos. of Govt. Primary Schools and 22 nos. of Govt. Middle Schools , Modernization of Horticulture Nurseries, providing tools and equipment for upgradation of ITI etc.

