NHPC (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NHPC restores 100 MW unit 1 of 300 MW Chamera-II Power Station

NHPC restores 100 MW unit 1 of 300 MW Chamera-II Power Station

R.P. Goyal takes over as Director (Finance), NHPC

R.P. Goyal takes over as Director (Finance), NHPC

NHPC hosts 44th Annual General Meeting

NHPC hosts 44th Annual General Meeting

Power Minister, R K Singh dedicates CSR projects of NHPC, Power Finance Corporation

Power Minister, R K Singh dedicates CSR projects of NHPC, Power Finance Corporation

NHPC signs Power Sale Agreement with MPPMCL for procurement of 1000 MW solar power

NHPC signs Power Sale Agreement with MPPMCL for procurement of 1000 MW solar power

NHPC celebrates 74th Independence Day

NHPC celebrates 74th Independence Day

NHPC leads arrangement of essential goods for the people of Ara under the guidance of Union Minister R.K. Singh

NHPC leads arrangement of essential goods for the people of Ara under the guidance of Union Minister R.K. Singh

NHPC, GEDCOL sign MoU to develop floating solar power projects in Odisha

NHPC, GEDCOL sign MoU to develop floating solar power projects in Odisha

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in