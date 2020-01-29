NHPC celebrates 71st Republic Day

The celebrations began with the unfurling of National Flag and singing of National Anthem at NHPC Office Complex, Faridabad. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ratish Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director and Director (Projects), NHPC extended his greetings to the entire NHPC family on Republic Day and said that it is a matter of great pride that India is the largest democracy in the world. He expressed his gratitude to all employees for their dedication and encouraged them to contribute further for bringing more laurels for the Company. The event was also attended by Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), M.K. Mittal, Director (Finance) and Shri Janardan Choudhary, Director (Technical) and other senior officers and staff of NHPC.