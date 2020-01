The camp was highly successful and more than 840 persons from the nearby areas availed the free medical consultation. During the camp free medical consultation was given on heart disease, gynecology, ENT, pediatrics, eye, orthopedics etc. and blood sugar, blood pressure, ECG, BMD etc. tests were conducted and necessary medicines were also provided as per the requirement. During the camp, patients also underwent eye examination, out of whom 128 patients were provided spectacles free of cost.