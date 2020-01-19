NHPC

CMD, NHPC delivers keynote address during ‘17th Annual Conference on Hydro Power in India’

By FPJ Bureau

Ratish Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company delivered the keynote address at the ‘17th Annual Conference on Hydro Power in India’ on 17th January 2020 at New Delhi. In his address Shri Ratish Kumar highlighted upon the key issues being faced by the hydropower sector and also showcased the various achievements and milestones by NHPC and its contribution to the hydropower sector. The conference saw participation of prominent industry leaders, power sector players, technical experts and academicians.

Ratish Kumar spoke on the importance of tapping India’s hydropower potential which is essential towards grid balance and for the overall development of the power sector. He also highlighted upon key benefits of hydropower as source of clean and green energy. Shri Ratish Kumar also stated that hydropower projects lead to overall development by generating direct and indirect employment opportunities and are beneficial for social and economic development especially in the remotely located regions of the country.

